SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man has barricaded himself in a home in the 2800 block of Lombrano Street on the city's West Side.

Officers said a neighbor reported seeing the man with a shotgun and knife.

Officers said the man is in the home alone. Hostage negotiators are at the scene.

Neighbors said the man has a history of mental health issues.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.