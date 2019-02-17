Man being treated for smoke inhalation after Southeast Side home catches fire

SAN ANTONIO - One man is being treated for smoke inhalation after firefighters found him in the back of a burning Southeast Side home Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a home in the 2300 block of Rigsby Avenue around 2 p.m., and when they arrived, they saw flames coming through several windows and the roof.

One woman was able to escape the home unharmed. As firefighters conducted a search of the home, they found a man in a back room. Authorities said they escorted him out of the home and he was taken to University Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

