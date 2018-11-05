Man flags down VIA bus for help after being stabbed in back, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back Sunday night.

Authorities were called to Fredricksburg Road and West Huisache Avenue around 5 p.m. and found a man in his late 20s with a stab wound to his back.

Police said the man flagged down a VIA bus driver for help and the driver stopped for the man thinking he was in need of a ride.

According to police, the man was not forthcoming with information about the stabbing.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

