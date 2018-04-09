Teen brandished gun, robbed seller from Offer Up app, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old boy is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police said he brandished a gun and robbed someone he met up with using an online sales app called Offer Up.

Police said Michael Wayne and another man met up with a seller from the app on Dec. 28 to purchase something. The victim told police Wayne pulled out a gun and demanded his money when he showed Wayne and the other suspect the property he was selling.

Police said the two suspects took Wayne's cash and drove off in a silver Ford Focus. The victim took down the license plate of the suspects' car and gave it to authorities, according to an affidavit.

The detective on the case obtained the Offer Up user information for the victim and the unnamed suspect and identified the person who was with Wayne at the time of the robbery.

The unnamed suspect then pointed authorities to Wayne. Investigators said Wayne was linked to the car the victim described.

Wayne is facing a felony aggravated robbery charge.

