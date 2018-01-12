Man brandishing handgun robs West Side Metro PCS

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a Metro PCS store in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

According to police, the suspect walked into the Metro PCS brandishing a handgun and demanding money. He took the money and then fled the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as having distinctive dreadlocks (seen above).

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

