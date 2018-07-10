Man brandishing knife robs Northeast Side bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred June 25 at a Covington Credit located in the 8300 block of Perrin Beitel Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and first asked about getting a loan.

That's when, police said, the suspect was told it was after business hours and to return the following day. The man told the employee he wasn't there for the loan and that he was there to rob the business.

The suspect threatened employees with a knife and demanded all the money, police said. They gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

He walked out and was last seen fleeing west, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

