Man carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in his vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is looking for two men wanted in connection with a carjacking on the city's West Side.

Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle that was parked next to an unoccupied running vehicle at 2151 SW 36th Street around 10 p.m. on Nov. 11, when a man pointed a gun at him and told him he was taking his vehicle.

Another man jumped in the running vehicle and fled the scene, followed by the other man in the stolen car, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the men.

Tips can be called in to 210-224-STOP (7867) or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

