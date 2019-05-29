Man catches fish while kayaking on what's left of Lake Dunlap

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - Jon Lindley, 62, has been fishing on Lake Dunlap for the better part of 50 years and according to him there's still a decent number of fish in what's left of the lake after the dam failure.

The spillgate collapsed May 14 in a partial dam failure at the lake, causing a massive wall of water to rush out of Lake Dunlap.

Watch exact moment of partial dam failure at Lake Dunlap

Lindley lives in a subdivision that has access to the lake. "It's been very peaceful since the dam failure," he told KSAT, citing the lack of boat and jet ski traffic.

"The sport fish in the lake are bass, catfish and crappie. But there are some invasive species like tilapia and plecostomus," Lindley said.

Watch Lindley kayak out on what's left of Lake Dunlap and catch a bass:

He catches the bass around the five-minute mark.

