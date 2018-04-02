Man caught behind shed after leading police on foot chase

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A man is facing charges after he led police on a chase and search overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident began around 12:15 a.m. when an officer attempted to make traffic stop in Castle Hills.

According to police, the driver got out of the car and took off running near Blanco Road and Gilbert. A short chase ensued that eventually led to a search on foot by officers that lasted more than an hour and 30 minutes.

Police said both the Eagle helicopter and search dogs were called to help in the finding of the suspect. The man was eventually located hiding in a shed by the search dogs after the helicopter flew off, police said.

At this time the name and age of the suspect is not currently known. Officials did not identify the charges the man is now facing.

