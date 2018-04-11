Man caught on camera using stolen credit cards, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they say was caught on camera using a stolen credit card.

They arrested Agapito Avila, 42, Tuesday on charges of credit card abuse and fraud.

Police say they have surveillance photos of him using a credit card that was taken during a car burglary.

They say the photos show him buying gasoline and hundreds of dollars' worth of gift cards at a local Walmart with a stolen credit card.

Later, police say, Avila used the gift cards to buy items at a Home Depot store, then returned the items for cash.

Investigators said they figured out who he was because he had to show his drivers license to return the items.

The affidavit said at that time, Avila was on federal probation in connection with a prior arrest.

It said investigators showed the surveillance photos to his probation officer who confirmed it was him.

