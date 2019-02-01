Man caught on video breaking into mailboxes at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into mailboxes at a NE Side apartment complex.

On Friday, police released the footage, which shows the man breaking into at least two mailboxes and taking the items found inside of them.

Police said the incident happened at the Avalon Apartments in the 3600 block of Eisenhauer Road, which is near Austin Highway. A time stamp on the footage shows the man broke into the mailboxes Monday around 5:42 a.m.

The man is described as being between 30 and 35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 240 pounds. Police said the man is bald and has several tattoos, one of which is a number "13" on the back of his head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's East Property Crimes detectives at 210-207-7642.

The case number for the incident is SAPD19017476.

