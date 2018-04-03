Man caught with $1M in meth, cocaine, crack, heroin; weapons, cars seized in raid, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing federal charges after federal and local authorities discovered firearms, cash and narcotics with a street value of $1 million while serving a search warrant Monday night at a Southwest Side home.

Jimmy Zavala Jr. is awaiting arraignment on federal narcotics and weapons charges in connection with the bust.

According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, BCSO K-9 and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided a home in the 3900 block of Bay Street Monday night and found 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 239.3 grams of cocaine and 20.3 grams of crack cocaine.

Authorities also seized seven firearms -- including one with two extended round magazines.

Three cars BCSO officials said Zavala was known to transport drugs in were also seized.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the cash has not yet been counted, but believe it is "tens of thousands of dollars."

Zavala was arrested at his home without incident. Salazar said they are looking into other people and organizations that may have been involved.

Zavala, according to DEA agents, was a "mid-level distributor." He is facing several federal charges in connection with the bust.

