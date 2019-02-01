Man charged after allegedly breaking into home while family slept upstairs

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say broke into a home while a family was asleep inside.

Xavier Acosta, 20, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Acosta along with four others allegedly first entered a parked truck in a driveway and stole a backpack just before entering the home while the family was still asleep upstairs.

The suspects then stole an Apple computer along with other items, police said.

Police said they tracked the victim's stolen Apple computer to a home on the city's North Side. The affidavit said officers witnessed several people who looked similar in stature to the suspects enter the house before getting consent to search inside.

Police said that although they did not find the computer inside the home, they later learned that Acosta had sold the victim's stolen jewelry to a pawn shop on two separate days.

Officers identified Acosta through video surveillance at the pawn shop selling the stolen items, the affidavit said.

Acosta has been charged with burglary habitation.

The affidavit did not say if the other three suspects have been charged in the crime.

