Man charged after assaulting woman over failed purchase of shoes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman because he was upset over a failed purchase of shoes.

19-year-old Chistopher Escobedo has been taken into police custody.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, officers were called to the 1000 block of Brownleaf Drive and found the victim with visible cuts to her face.

The woman was cut with broken glass and hit with a shoe during the assault, police said.

The affidavit said Escobedo was upset when he returned home to find the shoes not his size and not the style that he wanted.

Escobedo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

