Man charged after he allegedly set fire to trailer to collect insurance money

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested, accused of setting fire to a Southwest Side trailer in an attempt to collect insurance money, an arrest affidavit said.

Nicholas Alvarez Jr., 43, has been taken into custody.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office said back on Jan. 30, firefighters responded to a fire in the 11000 block of Fowler Road, which is located outside Loop 1604 and just south of Interstate 35.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators believe Alvarez intentionally started the fire that engulfed the trailer.

The arrest affidavit said investigators found a red gas tank they believe he used to start small fires as well as one he started inside the own trailer he was staying in.

The affidavit said Alvarez's own brother told officials he would start the small fires to stay warm, but investigators say he actually intentionally started the fire to destroy or damage the property so he could collect the insurance money.

Neighbors told investigators they saw Alvarez leave the trailer just before the fire started.

Alvarez has been charged with arson to a habitation, the affidavit said.

