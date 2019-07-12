Man charged after making terroristic threat against hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A former worker at the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in the Medical Center has been arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up" the hospital following his firing.

Brandon Navarro-Roberts, 26, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Navarro-Roberts was fired in May and told one of the employees that he was going to "shoot everyone inside" for firing him.

The affidavit said Navarro-Roberts told one of the hospital staff that he "did not care and was going to wait until the heat dies down, and do it later" before shooting everyone.

Police said he previously had told one of his co-workers that he had a gun and was not afraid to use it.

Officers were placed at the hospital to prevent a mass shooting but on June 20 a liquor bottle was thrown through an entrance window of the hospital, causing significant damage.

Authorities said an individual matching the description of Navarro-Roberts was seen nearby leaving the immediate area, according to some people that knew him.

Navarro-Roberts is charged with making a terroristic threat.

