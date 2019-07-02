Man charged after allegedly setting fire to apartment complex mailroom

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to set fire to an apartment complex mailroom.

Andrew Gutierrez, 30, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gutierrez was caught on surveillance video using an open flame to ingnite paper that was pinned to the wall of the room.

Officers used a still photo from the footage to track down and identify Gutierrez and then make an arrest.

Gutierrez is charged with arson.

