Man charged after stealing vehicle at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested, accused of taking a man's keys and then stealing the vehicle at gunpoint, San Antonio police said.

David Espita Krueth has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Krueth was hanging out with the victim, along with other people, when he originally asked to see the man's car keys. That's when, police say, Krueth took the keys and then began walking toward the vehicle.

The affidavit said the victim followed him and asked what he was doing. Krueth allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, before getting inside the vehicle and driving off.

Police said they used a GPS tracker to locate Krueth and found the vehicle on Austin Highway.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and located the handgun used in the robbery on the center console, police said.

The affidavit says Krueth initially said he was given the car by the victim, who supposedly also gave him the handgun. He then changed his story, saying he had been high on drugs before eventually confessing, the affidavit said.

Krueth is charged with aggravated robbery.

