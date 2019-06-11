Police: Man charged after threatening to 'shoot up' office of city councilman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man after he threatened to “shoot up” the office of a city councilman.

Nathan Harrell, 30, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Harrell called the field office of councilman Clayton Perry and asked for a face to face meeting when the conversation became hostile.

The affidavit said the call with councilman Perry’s District 10 field office was confrontational and that Harrell on the phone said he felt targeted at a young age. Harrell then allegedly referenced mass shootings and said he had access to both guns and body armor, police said.

Following the threat, the office was evacuated and shut down for the rest of the day.

Police said Harrell was previously investigated for threats to his past employer, after threatening to bomb his employer's location.

Harrell is charged with making terroristic threats to a public servant.

