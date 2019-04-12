SAPD: Man charged for involvement in January shooting of woman

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after police said he drove away when a woman was shot in the arm after refusing to help her friends steal weed.

Investigators said Raul Garcia and two other people picked up the victim from her home. They asked for her phone so they could find someone on her Instagram to rob, according to an arrest affidavit.

Once they found their intended target, detectives said the victim got upset and wanted out of the car.

Garcia pulled over in the parking lot of a car wash on Castroville Road. When the victim got out, police said she called Garcia a name.

That's when someone in the back seat got out of the car, ran toward her and shot her in the arm. Police said Garcia drove off.

The shooting occurred in January, but Garcia was recently arrested and charged for his involvement in the shooting, according to police.

