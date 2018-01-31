Man charged in Boerne shooting that hospitalized 26-year-old

BOERNE - Authorities arrested a Boerne man in connection to a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

Douglas Jahns, 61 is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Latigo Lane in Boerne just before 10 p.m. Monday night. There, authorities found a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to University Hospital via AirLife.

A woman who also lived at the home told police she had also been threatened with a gun.

Jahns was booked at the Kendall County Jail.

