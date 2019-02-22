Man charged in connection with fatal shooting on city's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's West Side early Thursday evening.

Juan Guerra, 60, has been taken into police custody.

According to police, just before 4:20 p.m. Guerra, along with two other men, approached the victim near the intersection of Monclova Alley and North San Jacinto Street and then engaged in some sort of argument.

That's when, police said, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim, killing him.

Police said the unidentified victim, who is believed to have been in his 50s, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Guerra, along with the other two suspects, were found later by police. Police said investigators are still searching for the gun used in the shooting.

Guerra is charged with murder and his bond is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.