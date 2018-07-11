Man throws papers off hotel balcony, busted in counterfeit scheme, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man seen throwing papers off a downtown hotel balcony is accused of taking part in a counterfeit and fraud scheme, police said.

Christopher Guerra, 36, was arrested on a charge of tampering with a governmental record and fraud.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police were called to the Riverwalk Plaza Hotel in the 100 block of Villita Street on May 30 for a report of a stolen wallet.

Officers saw Guerra tossing papers off a hotel room balcony, the affidavit said.

Police got a search warrant for the room Guerra was in after discovering the papers on the ground were bank statements, counterfeit checks and mail.

The affidavit said police linked four suspects to three hotel rooms, where they found stolen mail, laptops, a printer, illegal narcotics, counterfeit drivers licenses, Social Security numbers and a sawed-off shotgun.

The three other suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants and were arrested.

