Man charged in slaying of 19-year-old on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on the city's Northeast Side.

Devon Slaughter, 18, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Slaughter allegedly shot Hezekiah Williams, 19, in the head while he was parked in front of a house in the 7800 block of Mesquite Farm on Jan. 5.

Police said Williams was dropping two girls off at the home when the drive-by shooting occurred.

The affidavit said officers arrived to find Williams unresponsive in the driver's seat of a green Toyota Avalon that had crashed into another car and found multiple shell casings in the street.

Police said they were able to locate two witnesses at the scene who allegedly saw Slaughter in the backseat firing multiple gunshots at Williams' vehicle while another person was driving.

The affidavit did not give a motive for the shooting.

In addition to murder, Slaughter is also charged with deadly conduct. His bond is $215,000.

