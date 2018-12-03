Man charged in stabbing of ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the stabbings of a couple at a South Side home Sunday afternoon.

Johnny DeLaRosa, 32, was taken into custody within about an hour after the attacks.

According to officers at the scene, he is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who was stabbed along with her new boyfriend.

An arrest warrant affidavit said DeLaRosa showed up at a home in the 100 block of East Amber Street and then began arguing with the 21-year-old woman.

It said when she got into a car and tried to leave the scene DeLaRosa stabbed her in the arm.

Her new boyfriend saw what was happening and intervened.

The affidavit said that DeLaRosa also stabbed him several times.

The 25-year-old boyfriend, however, also grabbed a knife and cut DeLaRosa, the affidavit said.

Officers at the scene said DeLaRosa was gone by the time they arrived.

However, they did arrest him a short time later on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.