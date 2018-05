SAN ANTONIO - A man is charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing incident Friday night.

According to San Antonio police, two men got into an argument in the 7800 block of Airlift Avenue. One of them pulled a knife on the other, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

