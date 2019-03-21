Man charged with assault weeks after choking girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who's accused of choking his girlfriend has been charged with assault, police said Wednesday.

In a fight that took place two weeks ago, Mark Ramon, 48, slapped the victim in the face, and when she tried to defend herself, Ramon grabbed her neck and started choking her, the woman told detectives.

The victim tried to scream, but she couldn't breathe, authorities said.

The couple was in an argument about another woman.

Ramon eventually let go of the victim, and left the home where the fight happened before officers could arrive.

Investigators caught up with Ramon late Tuesday and took him into custody.

