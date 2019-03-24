Man charged with assaulting alleged child rapist, report says

EASTLAKE, Ohio - An Ohio man is charged with felonious assault after he attacked a 17-year-old whom he caught sexually assaulting a 5-year-old, police told Cleveland.com.

According to the Cleveland news site, Richard Adams, 20, walked in on a 17-year-old boy molesting a child and attacked the teenager.

The website reported that the teen whom Adams is accused of attacking is charged with rape.

The Eastlake Police Department announced Adams' arrest on Facebook on Friday, omitting the details of what led to the alleged assault. The Eastlake Police Department subsequently deleted the Facebook post Saturday night.

Many from Ohio who had read the details of Adams' arrest elsewhere came to his defense before the post was deleted. One person commented, "Release this man and give him a medal."

