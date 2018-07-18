Man arrested in beating of infant son was also suspect in 2012 baby death

SAN ANTONIO - A man charged with beating his 4-month-old son on Thursday, leaving him with a brain bleed, bruising and a possible skull fracture, was also considered a suspect in the death of an infant in 2012.

Terrence Harper was suspected of having played a role in the 2012 death of an infant.

According to summary of the 2012 police report, police were called to the emergency room on March 4, 2012 for an assault. Police said medical staff advised them that the child, also 4 months old, had head injuries and bruising on his body.

The child's mother and boyfriend were questioned at San Antonio Police Department Headquarters and the mother's home was processed for evidence. The baby died March 5.

While the case was investigated, the death was ultimately considered accidental and charges were never brought forward, an arrest warrant for the 2018 incident said.

Whether the 2012 case is reopened is up to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. A request for comment regarding the case was not immediately returned.

Harper was arrested and charged in the beating of his 4-month-old son late Monday night.

An investigation found that Harper's child had sustained fractures to the right side of his skull, suffered a brain hemorrhage and had bruising over his torso, police said.

The child is receiving care at University Hospital.

According to an arrest affidavit, Harper texted his wife, who was out of town working, that their son "was having problems going to the bathroom, having a 'blow out' and being fussy."

Harper then sent his wife a video that showed the boy propped up on the couch, the affidavit said.

"She said the victim looked lifeless," the officer investigating the case said in the affidavit.

The toddler's mom immediately left Austin and took her son to a pediatrician's office, where he vomited and had a seizure, the affidavit said.

During his arrest Harper refused to speak to police. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail early Tuesday morning and was released after making $120,000 bond less than 24 hours after his arrest.

Harper is under GPS monitoring, full house arrest and has been ordered to have no contact with the 4-month-old.

