Man admitted to breaking baby's arm, Kerr County Sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old was arrested Friday after he admitted to breaking a 1-year-old's arm, as well as fracturing his leg, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities were called March 28 to University Hospital for a report of a child with a broken arm. Medical staff at the hospital told authorities that in addition to the broken arm, the child also had old, healing fractures to his leg.

According to Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, Kenneth Robert Chidester admitted to hurting the baby during an interview with investigators. He was subsequently booked on a charge of causing injury to a child.

Online records show Chidester's criminal history dates back to 2008 and includes charges of assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

He was released on $75,000 bail Saturday, records show.

