Man charged with DWI after causing 3-vehicle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested, accused of driving intoxicated and causing a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side.
Police said Lawrence Thomas, 59, was driving a Ford Explorer westbound in the 1100 block of Gibbs when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
That's when, police said, another vehicle driving southbound on North Polaris hit the Ford Explorer, causing it to go airborne and land on top of two vehicles.
A woman in one of the cars was extricated from her vehicle and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center as a precaution, police said.
Police said they found Thomas to be intoxicated and he was taken into custody.
His bond was set at $1,600.
