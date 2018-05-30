Man charged with DWI after causing 3-vehicle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested, accused of driving intoxicated and causing a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side.

Police said Lawrence Thomas, 59, was driving a Ford Explorer westbound in the 1100 block of Gibbs when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

That's when, police said, another vehicle driving southbound on North Polaris hit the Ford Explorer, causing it to go airborne and land on top of two vehicles.

RELATED: SUV crashes on top of two cars on East Side

RELATED: 2 South Texas teen girls set to graduate high school Thursday killed in crash

A woman in one of the cars was extricated from her vehicle and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center as a precaution, police said.

Police said they found Thomas to be intoxicated and he was taken into custody.

His bond was set at $1,600.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.