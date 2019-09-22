Man charged with evading arrest, DWI after crashing into other vehicle on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was charged after Bexar County deputies said he fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle Saturday night.
BCSO officials said the accident happened just before 9 p.m.
Deputies said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Juan Carlos Zubia-Vega, was speeding near the 3900 block of Southwest Military Drive.
A deputy attempted to pull him over, but he sped away and crashed into another vehicle on Bynum Avenue, BCSO officials said.
The driver and a passenger of the vehicle that was struck were taken to a hospital for treatment, but are expected to recover. Zubia-Vega was taken into custody.
Zubia-Vega faces several charges that include driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
