Man charged with evading arrest, DWI after crashing into other vehicle on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was charged after Bexar County deputies said he fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle Saturday night.

BCSO officials said the accident happened just before 9 p.m.

Deputies said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Juan Carlos Zubia-Vega, was speeding near the 3900 block of Southwest Military Drive.

A deputy attempted to pull him over, but he sped away and crashed into another vehicle on Bynum Avenue, BCSO officials said.

The driver and a passenger of the vehicle that was struck were taken to a hospital for treatment, but are expected to recover. Zubia-Vega was taken into custody.

Zubia-Vega faces several charges that include driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

