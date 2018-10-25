Man charged with felony gun possession after officer-involved shooting that killed teen

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have charged a 23-year-old man with felony gun possession following an officer-involved shooting that killed a West Side 18-year-old.

Davante Snowden has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Oct. 17 police went to the door of the home in the 200 block of Roberts Street to respond to an assault call.

The affidavit said when the door opened, Snowden stood up and asked the officer “Who the f*** are you?” and then reached for a gun in his waistband. The officer opened fire at Snowden just before retreating for cover, the affidavit said.

Charles Roundtree, 18, was in the line of fire and was shot and killed.

The affidavit said Snowden and others remained inside the home for roughly 15 minutes before eventually going outside.

Police arrested Snowden, and while searching the home they found a handgun outside a partially opened bedroom window. The magazine to the handgun was found inside, the affidavit said.

Police said Snowden had a prior felony conviction and was on bond for a previous felony possession charge.

