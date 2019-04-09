Man chases father, shoots him in chest, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of chasing his own father and shooting him.

Police said Rah Zel Flowers was causing problems at his grandmother's house moments before the shooting on Saturday. They said his father went to the home to try and help with the situation, but before he could get inside the home, Flowers allegedly went outside and started hitting his father's car.

Flowers’ father left and started heading to the police station. That's when, police said, Flowers got into his car, followed his father and fired at his father’s car, hitting his father in the chest.

His father is expected to recover.

Flowers is charged with aggravated assault.

