Man collapses north of downtown after stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday and collapsed north of downtown.

The man is believed to have been stabbed in the area of where he collapsed, at 1450 N. Flores Street.

One person was detained in connection with the stabbing, although police are still investigating whether the person is involved.

Police said they were unsure of how bad the man's injury was, remarking that there was a small puncture wound but a lot of blood.

