Man critically injured after he jumps out of car on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man was critically injured after he jumped out of a fast-moving car on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said the man and a woman were arguing in a car around 1:30 a.m. when the man threatened to jump from the car, which was traveling around 70 mph.

The man eventually opened the door and jumped from the car on Loop 410 near the Industrial Center exit and was hit by as many as two vehicles, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police don't know what triggered the argument.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.