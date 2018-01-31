Man critically injured in stabbing on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was critically injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon on the city's West Side.

Sgt. Dale Sanders, of the San Antonio Police Department, said the victim was taken to University Hospital with stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Sanders said it appears the victim went to see a woman, who has a protective order against him, at an apartment in the 1200 block of Menchaca Street.

They got into an argument. Then, the woman's brother showed up and got into an argument with the victim, which escalated to a stabbing, Sanders said.

At some point, several people were involved in the incident, and it's not clear who stabbed the victim, Sanders said.

Several people were detained, but no arrests were immediately made.

Police are looking into the possibility that someone in a car drove by and fired shots, but no shell casings were immediately found, Sanders said.

