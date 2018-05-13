Man crushed, killed by ATV in Far East Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over and crushed his head early Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 15600 block of New Berlin Road just after 2 a.m. for a reported accident.

Authorities said two men were riding ATVs in a field when one of the ATVs rolled over and landed on one of the men, who was identified as 31-year-old Christian Nickel.

Life saving measures were attempted on Nickel, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

