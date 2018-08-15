Man detained by police after causing scene, forcing evacuation of movie theater

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was detained by police after he allegedly caused a scene and forced the evacuation of a Northwest Side movie theater late Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 & RPX theater, located in the 11000 block of Interstate 10.

According to police, the man walked into a theater after buying a ticket and started screaming. The people in the theater panicked and began running out, police said.

Police said officers were already in the area for an unrelated incident and responded quickly to the theater.

The man resisted arrest and was transported to University Hospital after being detained by police.

No weapon was found in the theater or on the suspect, police said.

The building was evacuated but everyone was eventually let back in or given tickets to come back for another showing.

