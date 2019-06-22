Man dies after being shot, crashing into Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are trying to find the people responsible for a deadly shooting on the city's Northeast Side.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving down the frontage road of Loop 410 and Cripple Creek when he was shot twice, once in the stomach and once in the leg.

According to police, the man then crashed his car at the entrance of the Spanish Oaks Apartments located in the 3200 block of Cripple Creek.

The man got out of his car and ran inside the apartment complex to look for help, but police say he collapsed by one of the buildings. Someone found him and called police.

Officers say the man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed he later died.

Police don't have any witnesses or suspects at this time.

The investigation continues.

