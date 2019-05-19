Man dies after being stabbed several times in apartment fight

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who stabbed and killed another man early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call around 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Roselawn road.

A man knocked on the front door of an apartment and another man opened the door, according to police. The two men started arguing, which eventually turned into a fight in the apartment living room. A woman and child were in the living room, as well.

During the fight, the man who knocked at the door pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man several times in teh upper body, accoridng to police. The suspect then ran out of the house.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where the Bexar County Medical Examiner later pronounced him dead.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect and the woman says she couldn't offer a description of him.

