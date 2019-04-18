Man fatally shocked while cleaning windows at local church

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 53-year-old man died after suffering an electrical shock while cleaning the exterior windows of the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels Thursday.

The New Braunfels Police Department identified the man as William Robert Alston, of Bandera, Texas.

Officials said Alston was part of a team of contractors who had been hired to clean the church windows.

Alston was using a long pole when it came in contact with nearby power lines. The contact caused the power lines to arc, send an electric shock down the pole and injured Alston, officials said.

Shortly after 6:45 a.m. Thursday, first responders found Alston suffering from injuries associated with an electrical shock and unconscious near the church, which is in the 700 block of Cross Street.

After performing life-saving measures, Alston was rushed to Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, where he later died.

For about an hour, the road in the affected area was closed as crews checked on the power lines. It has since been reopened.

