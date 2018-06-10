Driver dies in rollover crash in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after he lost control of his car and rolled it over early Sunday morning, Atascosa County deputies said.

According to deputies, the man was driving on Farm to Market Road 476 near the city of Somerset when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his car and the car rolled over into a field.

Deputies said it was a single-car accident and that the man, who has not been identified, was in his late 20s or early 30s.

Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the deadly crash.

