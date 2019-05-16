Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly robbed gas station

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man suspected of robbing the Exxon 5 Points Market in Kerrville died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night, according to a news release.

The man allegedly entered the store and displayed a firearm while demanding the clerk give him the money in the register around 7:15 p.m.

Kerrville Communications Dispatch notified adjacent law enforcement agencies after receiving a 911 call about the aggravated robbery.

The clerk told dispatchers that the suspect had fled westbound on I-10 in a white Chevy truck following the incident.

According to a news release, a Kimble County sheriff's deputy stopped the suspected vehicle.

The deputy reportedly heard a single gunshot from inside the truck upon approaching the vehicle.

The robbery suspect had a single gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene, the news release stated.

Separate investigations are ongoing by the Kerrville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit for the aggravated robbery and the Kimble County Sheriff's Office for the death of the suspect.

Exxon 5 Points Market is located at 2303 Highway 16 North, according to the news release.

