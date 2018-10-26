Man displays shotgun, tries to steal cash from market register, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the man responsible for an aggravated robbery of a market just east of downtown.

The robbery occurred Saturday, Oct. 20 around 4:30 p.m. at the Chas Market & Kitchen, located in the 1400 block of North Pine Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and displayed a shotgun, demanding money from the cash register.

The man was unable to get the money from the cashier and pushed the register, causing it to fall to the ground, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Ford F-250.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

