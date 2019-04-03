Man does doughnuts in parking lot, leads deputies on vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is facing charges following a vehicle chase and crash near the AT&T Center late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. just as the San Antonio Spurs basketball game was ending.

According to a lieutenant with the BCSO, the man was seen doing doughnuts in a truck in a parking lot. When deputies tried to approach him, he sped off, authorities said.

The driver then drove through a barrier in the parking lot before going into a nearby neighborhood, deputies said. The BCSO gave chase but eventually backed off when he began driving erratically.

Deputies said they caught up to the man after he crashed his vehicle in a drainage ditch.

Officials said the man now faces several charges, including reckless driving. He is also being checked out for a possible DWI, deputies said.

