Man dressed in all black robs El Pollo Loco restaurant on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a man dressed in all black who robbed a Pollo Loco Saturday morning.

Police said the man -- dressed in black pants, a black shirt, gloves, hat and sunglasses -- walked into the Pollo Loco in the 2400 block of Babcock and ordered five employees to the back of the store.

Authorities said the man demanded money and took off in a tan car after he got the cash.

No word on how much money he got away with.

