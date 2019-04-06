Man drives himself to police substation after being shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man drove himself to a police substation on the East Side Saturday morning after he was shot in the torso while in his vehicle, police said.

San Antonio police spokesman Carlos Ortiz said the driver pulled in to the Southeast Area Police Substation in the 3600 block of East Houston Street just before noon and told police he had been shot.

Ortiz said officers came out and rendered aid to the driver before he was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said someone had been in the car with the victim and that there was a disturbance in the car prior to the shooting. Authorities have an idea of who the suspect is but said he is at large.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to call police at 911 or 210-207-7273.

