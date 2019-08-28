Man drives up to trailer with massive generator, steals it

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a trailer in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive.

The thief drove up the trailer, which had a large generator on it, hooked it up to a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac and drove away, according to police

The theft occurred on July 5 at a business near Valley Hi Drive and Highway 90.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the man responsible for the theft.

Only anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers that are not previously known to law enforcement are eligible for a cash reward.

Tips can be submitted online at SACrimeStoppers.com or by phone at 21-224-STOP(7867).

