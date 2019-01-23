Police: Man driving stolen car leads DPS troopers on chase, crashes into sedan

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been taken into custody following a vehicle chase with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers late Tuesday night.

The arrest was made just before midnight after the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into an oncoming blue sedan near Interstate 10 and West Avenue, authorities said.

According to witnesses and police, the suspect refused to get out of the car and troopers had the suspect at gunpoint just before they removed him and placed him under arrest.

The female driver of the blue sedan was checked at the scene by emergency crews. She's expected to be OK.

At this time it is unclear where and how the chase began. Authorities also did not disclose a name of the man in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

